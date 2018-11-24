Labour MP Refuses To Say Whether He'd Back A Corbyn PM

A Labour MP would not say that he would support his party's leader if he became the country's Prime Minister.

Andrew Castle asked Stephen Doughty whether he would be happy to serve under a Corbyn-led government.

"Anything could play out at this point, there is a political crisis playing out at the moment," Andrew said.

"Would you be happy serving under Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister?"

Mr Doughty replied: "Well I want to see a labour government."

Andrew instantly interrupted: "That specifically wasn’t the question though, Stephen. Would you be happy with this country, would you be happy serving under Jeremy Corbyn if all of this leads to a Labour government, he’s the boss, he could be Prime Minister. Would you be happy personally with that?"

"Well I have served under Jeremy Corbyn, I was one of the shadow ministers," Mr Doughty replied.

Labour MP Stephen Doughty refuses to tell Andrew Castle whether he'd support Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Doughty's comments come as DUP leader Arlene Foster criticised Theresa May's Brexit deal by suggesting it would be a 'worse outcome for Britain than a Corbyn-government'.

Ms Foster has warned the Prime Minister that she can not count on her 10 DUP MPs to continue to prop up the government unless her Brexit deal changes.

The DUP leader has called on the Prime Minister to scrap the backstop, which the DUP fear will separate Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom.