Lib Dem MP slams "unreliable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit

Christine Jardine doesn't think her party are to blame for not forming proper Remain alliances.

Andrew Castle asked Christine Jardine if the Liberal Democrats regretted not cooperating with second referendum parties.

Jardine replied: "We did but the people who were a problem in this were the Labour Party.

"The Labour Party, as they have been for the past three and a half years, were completely unpredictable, unreliable.

"We wouldn't have had the General Election.

Lib Dem MP slams "unpredictable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit. Picture: PA

"We could have had a referendum and given people a final say on the deal, which is what we had said for three and a half years, if 19 Labour MPs had voted for Boris Johnson and if any one of the 17 times we lay down an amendment calling for a separate second referendum, the Labour Party had actually supported it.

"But they never did.

"Then they went into the the election, claimed they were a party of Remain and then said that basically they were going to stay neutral.

How on earth are you supposed to work with people like that."