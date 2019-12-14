Lib Dem MP slams "unreliable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit

14 December 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 14 December 2019, 10:03

Christine Jardine doesn't think her party are to blame for not forming proper Remain alliances.

Andrew Castle asked Christine Jardine if the Liberal Democrats regretted not cooperating with second referendum parties.

Jardine replied: "We did but the people who were a problem in this were the Labour Party.

"The Labour Party, as they have been for the past three and a half years, were completely unpredictable, unreliable.

"We wouldn't have had the General Election.

Lib Dem MP slams "unpredictable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit
Lib Dem MP slams "unpredictable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit. Picture: PA

"We could have had a referendum and given people a final say on the deal, which is what we had said for three and a half years, if 19 Labour MPs had voted for Boris Johnson and if any one of the 17 times we lay down an amendment calling for a separate second referendum, the Labour Party had actually supported it.

"But they never did.

"Then they went into the the election, claimed they were a party of Remain and then said that basically they were going to stay neutral.

How on earth are you supposed to work with people like that."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

1 day ago

LBC Investigation: Rent for Sex

LBC uncovers London landlords who exchange sex for rent

2 days ago

James O'Brien heard this alarming call from a paediatric nurse

If you care about the NHS, this call from a paediatric nurse is a must-listen

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Caller explains why she thinks Jeremy Corbyn wasn't popular "north of the Watford gap"

Caller explains why she thinks Jeremy Corbyn wasn't popular "north of the Watford gap"

Australia could face its hottest day ever - beating record of 50.7C

North Korea completes 'crucial test' at long-range rocket site

Presidents Cup: Patrick Reed's caddie barred after altercation with spectator