'Shall we pull Churchill's statue down?': Andrew Castle quizzes activist

8 January 2022, 09:26

By Seán Hickey

Former Council Leader and activist Linda Bellos was put on the spot over the implications of the Colston Four's acquittal.

"What most people, or at least some people, will be concerned about is what message this sends out" Andrew Castle put to former leader of Lambeth Council and equality activist Linda Bellos OBE.

His comments came in the wake of the acquittal of the "Colston Four", who were on trial for the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol in 2020.

Attorney General Suella Braverman is "carefully considering" whether the case should be sent to the Court of Appeal.

Read more: Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

He acknowledged that the actions of Mr Colston were "totally unacceptable" and the slave trader's sharing of his wealth with the city of Bristol "surely doesn't make up for that."

"Who's next to be judged by today's standards?" Andrew asked.

Read more: 'We can't have mob rule', Grant Shapps tells LBC after Colston Four cleared

Read more: Colston Four verdict: Lord Sumption tells LBC he doesn't particularly admire jury system

"Shall we pull Churchill's statue down?"

Ms Bellos countered Andrew's observations: "There has not even been an apology for Britain's role in the enslavement of millions of African people", she pointed out.

Read more: Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict

The activist argued that the failure to recognise the public's fury at slave traders being celebrated with statues is at the core of the issue.

"We can't do anything with the facts of millions of African people being taken, enslaved, murdered, and a whole host of appalling things, and in Britain, we've got statues saying that's ok."

Ms Bellos concluded by arguing that all statues commemorating slave traders should be removed.

"Something needs to be done and some young people did something."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sinead O’Connor broke the news her teenage son Shane died aged 17.

Sinead O'Connor's 'beautiful' son Shane, 17, dies two days after going missing
The Marble Arch Mound has been heavily criticised and was dubbed the city's "worst tourist attraction".

Marble Arch Mound: Highly criticised 'slag heap' to close this weekend
Novak Djokovic's court documents say he was infected with Covid-19 in December.

Djokovic: Anti-vaxx tennis star's Covid infection made him vaccine exempt, lawyers say
More than a million people want Tony Blair to be stripped of the honour

Petition to strip Sir Tony Blair of knighthood reaches a million signatures
Dariusz Wolosz was stabbed to death on Yiewsley High Street

Second person arrested after man stabbed to death in west London
A fourth Covid jab is not yet needed, the UKHSA has said.

Fourth Covid jab not yet needed as boosters provide 'good protection', say UK advisers
Londoners will face Tube disruption over the weekend.

Night Tube strikes to cause travel chaos for Londoners as six months of action begins
Tributes have been left at the office of Labour MP Jack Dromey, who has died.

Labour MP Jack Dromey dies suddenly aged 73

Dominic Cummings has made a fresh allegation of a "drinks party" at No10.

Partygate: Cummings makes fresh claim of lockdown-breaching 'drinks' at No10
'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile