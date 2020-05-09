Lisa Nandy: "Lives could have been saved" if quarantine was introduced sooner

9 May 2020, 09:53 | Updated: 9 May 2020, 09:56

By Seán Hickey

The Shadow Foreign Secretary told LBC that people are frightened to travel to the UK due to weak quarantine rules.

Lisa Nandy insisted that the UK was "quite slow to learn the lessons of this virus" from other countries in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. News came today that the government will implement a 14 day quarantine for people arriving into UK airports but the Shadow Foreign Secretary insisted that "it's taken weeks of asking the government to do that" after opposition pressure to do so for some time.

Ms Nandy told Andrew Castle that "some lives could have been saved" should there have been a faster UK response. She added that many people who are stranded abroad are "anxious to travel back on planes where there's no social distancing measures" because when they do arrive in the UK, they "are frightened they're putting their families at risk."

"It's really important we're protecting people" the Shadow Foreign Secretary pointed out, adding that the government's support for workers stuck at home has to be better.

"Would you say the furlough scheme has been a success" Andrew asked Ms Nandy. She went on to insist that although the scheme is good, the people who are on the furlough scheme have "also got to have a job to come back to, and the business loan scheme has proved to be problematic." "They'll find at the end of this they're out of work" she said, after many business owners have spoke about the difficulties they've faced in trying to get support to last through lockdown.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Lisa Nandy was giving her views in advance of Boris Johnson's lockdown statement on Sunday. "What do people need to hear tomorrow evening" Andrew asked Ms Nandy.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary told Andrew that the Prime Minister needs to "be clear about the basis of the advice" for the public. She added that she is not sure there will be a comprehensive lifting of lockdown as the UK still has a long way to go.

She pointed out that if the PM tells the public that there will be no easing of lockdown, "he needs to explain to people why." "If lockdown continues we need to follow the science" Ms Nandy said, hinting that there needs to be faster and clearer action from the government on how we should move forward to reduce the spread.

Ms Nandy added that "people need to know that when lockdown measures are lifted that they're going to be safe" insisting that there are some circumstances at this moment in time where the public aren't confident in the government's response.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Brandon Lewis claimed that the failed PPE purchase was a "great credit" to the NHS

Brandon Lewis gives "great credit" to NHS teams over faulty Turkish PPE

2 days ago

Tom Swarbrick had a row over the resignation of Professor Neil Ferguson

Was professor's affair outed to hide UK's death stats? Tom Swarbrick in angry row

3 days ago

James O'Brien loved speaking to Patrick and Cynthia

The joyous coronavirus call to James O'Brien that put a smile on everyone's face

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

How have other countries lifted lockdown?

How have other countries lifted lockdown? How will the UK come out of lockdown?

Coronavirus: UK air arrivals face fortnight COVID-19 quarantine to avoid second peak

Coronavirus: No more pupils until track-and-trace goes national, school unions insist

Coronavirus: Top economist says central banks should give away 'free money'