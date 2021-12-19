Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims

19 December 2021, 10:11 | Updated: 19 December 2021, 10:19

By Seán Hickey

This journalist suggests that the resignation of the UK's top Brexit negotiator could be the final nail in the coffin for Boris Johnson.

"The government of Boris Johnson is not for this world", The Sun's Trevor Kavanagh told Andrew Castle in the wake of Lord Frost's resignation.

The UK's Brexit minister announced he was stepping down on Saturday evening, citing the move to plan B as one of his reasons to resign as the UK's chief negotiator.

Read more: PM 'running out of time' as Brexit minister Lord Frost quits with immediate effect

Mr Kavanagh believed Lord Frost's resignation is an "even bigger bombshell" than Sir Gerald Howarth leaving government when Margaret Thatcher was in power.

"Boris has used up all his credit" he declared, adding that "this shouldn't have come as a surprise."

Read more: North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

Read more: Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

"Will this resignation of Lord Frost trigger more letters and emails to the [1922] committee?" Andrew wondered, hinting at a possible Conservative leadership contest on the horizon.

"I believe it will. This could be the beginning of a very rapid end of Boris Johnson" The Sun's political columnist declared.

He said that Lord Frost's resignation "will accelerate that process.

"I cannot see how a challenge to leadership can be avoided in the next few days or weeks."

Andrew couldn't believe that the changes could come in so soon. Mr Kavanagh concluded by noting that the contest probably wouldn't happen before Christmas.

"But not long into the new year."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Piers Corbyn attended an anti-restriction demonstration on Saturday

Piers Corbyn arrested on suspicion of urging people to burn MPs' offices down
Jamie Wallis was arrested after a car collision that took place in November

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost
The Omicron variant may not cause the severe lung symptoms that earlier Covid strains have

Omicron less efficient at attacking lungs and causing severe disease, UK study suggests
Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration

Home Sec slams 'sickening' clip of Piers Corbyn telling people to 'hammer MPs to death'
Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet, partly because of the introduction of more Covid measures

'Beginning of the end' for PM as Lord Frost quits cabinet over Covid plans
Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London

Met 'aware' of video appearing to show officer push over one-legged man at anti-vax demo
Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron
Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

3 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile