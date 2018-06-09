Lord Heseltine: Jeremy Corbyn To Blame For Low Poll Ratings

9 June 2018, 15:59

New approval ratings that place Theresa May seven-points up on the Labour leader can be explained by a disappointing Corbyn, says a former deputy prime minister.

Lord Michael Heseltine says that Jeremy Corbyn is to blame for a poor performance in the latest opinion poll, as Theresa May opens up a seven-point lead.

He told Andrew Castle that he "doesn't think many people, even in the Labour Party, have confidence in Mr Corbyn.

"This is not a referendum on Europe, or opinion poll on Europe, this is about the lunatic politics Mr Corbyn believes in."

The seven-point lead is the Tory's biggest poll lead since the general election last year.

Theresa May stands at 44%, while Labour comes out at 37%.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien explained the Northern Ireland problem to another Brexiteer

This Is James O'Brien's Face As He Explains Irish Border To Yet Another Brexiteer

2 days ago

Clive Bull couldn't believe the noise from the callers

Caller's Remarkable Proof Of How Loud It Is Living On Heathrow's Flight Path

3 days ago

Alastair Campbell receives advice on feminism from his daughter

Alastair Campbell Ambushed By Daughter Live On LBC Over Calling Women "Birds"

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile