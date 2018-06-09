Lord Heseltine: Jeremy Corbyn To Blame For Low Poll Ratings

On Air Now
9 June 2018
New approval ratings that place Theresa May seven-points up on the Labour leader can be explained by a disappointing Corbyn, says a former deputy prime minister.
Lord Michael Heseltine says that Jeremy Corbyn is to blame for a poor performance in the latest opinion poll, as Theresa May opens up a seven-point lead.
He told Andrew Castle that he "doesn't think many people, even in the Labour Party, have confidence in Mr Corbyn.
"This is not a referendum on Europe, or opinion poll on Europe, this is about the lunatic politics Mr Corbyn believes in."
The seven-point lead is the Tory's biggest poll lead since the general election last year.
Theresa May stands at 44%, while Labour comes out at 37%.