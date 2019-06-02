Lord Heseltine: Nigel Farage Should "Certainly Not" Be Included In Brexit Negotiations

The former Deputy Prime Minister told LBC the Brexit Party leader should "certainly not" have a seat at the table in negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union despite the party leading the latest opinion polls.

Lord Heseltine said that Nigel Farage should "in no way" be included in government talks with European negotiators.

The former Deputy Prime Minister, who had the Tory whip removed after he endorsed the Liberal Democrats ahead of the European Elections last month, told Andrew Castle that it was "unacceptable" for a 'populist' to believe they are 'entitled' to be part of the government.

"There have been people who have had major public support before, many of them horrendous," he said.

"But the idea that being a populist and riding a particular issue gives you a status entitling you to be part of the government of a country is quite unacceptable."

President Donald Trump said Nigel Farage should be part of Brexit negotiations. Picture: Getty

His comments come as US President Donald Trump told reporters that the Brexit Party leader should be involved in the government's negotiations.

Speaking ahead of his UK state visit, the President said the UK should be prepared to leave the EU without a deal, criticising Prime Minister Theresa May for not including Nigel Farage in talks with European negotiators.

"He is a very smart person," he said.

"They won't bring him. Think how well they woudl do if they did. They just haven't figured that out yet."

