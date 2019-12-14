Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign

14 December 2019, 12:27

Some people speculated that Francois and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the General Election campaign - and Mark Francois fell short of refuting it.

Andrew Castle asked Mark Francois about his noticeable absence during the election campaign.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was also not seen much after his car crash LBC interview.

Andrew Castle asked: "Was that a diktat from above that you guys were not to go out there and create any bad impressions or say anything that you shouldn't say?"

Francois said: "Andrew, we completely supported the Prime Minister's deal."

Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign
Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign. Picture: LBC

Andrew Castle pushed him on this.

He said: "Oh come on, Jacob was pulled?"

Francois replied again: "On the deal, Jacob absolutely supported the deal."

Francois then said: "All I'll say to you is what I did. I visited 15 other constituencies, in addition to my own during that six week period."

