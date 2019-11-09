Matt Hancock insists 40 new hospitals will be built - but that's not what his PPS said

9 November 2019, 09:06

Matt Hancock repeatedly insisted that 40 new hospitals will be built but his PPS said something different to Iain Dale.

Andrew Castle said to Matt Hancock: "Let me ask you this, why does Boris Johnson keep saying that we're building 40 new hospitals - or you are. We're not."

Hancock relied: "Yes, we will over the next decade. Absolutely, he says it because it's true."

Castle said: "No, you're going to be building a small number and offering seed capital to investigate the development of all the others. So you're not building 40 new hospitals, it's a little bit of a fib. Isn't it?"

Hancock again insisted that they would.

Castle asked what would happened if the business plans didn't work and the seed capital wasn't followed up by proper investment.

Matt Hancock insists 40 new hospitals will be built but that's not what his PPS said
Matt Hancock insists 40 new hospitals will be built but that's not what his PPS said. Picture: PA

Hancock said: "Now, we are able to commit the full funding to six of the projects but we're also making sure that there are projects being developed so that we can fund them over the next decade."

He once again stated, later in the interview, that 40 state-of-the-art new hospitals will "absolutely" be built in the next decade.

However, in an interview with Matt Hancock's Parliamentary Private Secretary Gillian Keegan, this was disputed.

Keegan said: "I am actually the PPS to Matt Hancock, so I've been going through all these plans. So, there are six named hospitals, shovel ready, which they're actually starting to build.

There are 34 that have been given the money to get themselves to that point."

Iain Dale put it to her that they are not new hospitals.

She replied: "Some of them are new, some of them are new units, Some, it depends what they needs."

She later said: "Some of them will be new wings of this."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's caller stumbles trying to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism allegations

1 day ago

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's election speech

James O'Brien fact-checks Boris Johnson's election launch speech

2 days ago

Iain Dale challenged John McDonnell over Labour's response to anti-Semitism

John McDonnell: Labour's Action On Anti-Semitism Should Be Held Up As An Example

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Ann Widdecbome tells LBC Brexit Party is running out of time for non-aggression pact

Ann Widdecbome tells LBC Brexit Party is running out of time for non-aggression pact
30 years since the Berlin Wall fell: German journalist reflects on its impact

30 years since the Berlin Wall fell: German journalist reflects on its impact

India's top court awards disputed holy site in Ayodhya to Hindus
Caller says he won't vote because he's "thoroughly disillusioned" with politics

Caller says he won't register to vote because he's "disillusioned" with politics