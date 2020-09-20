Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six

By Seán Hickey

A former Detective Chief Inspector of the Met told LBC he will not be phoning the authorities if his neighbours flout the "rule of six."

Former Detective Chief Inspector of the Metropolitan Police Chris Phillips was prodded by Andrew Castle on whether if his next-door neighbour had seven guests in their garden, would he immediately call his "former colleagues" and report the flouting of the "rule of six."

"Absolutely not," he insisted. "It's not going to do anyone any good."

"This country requires people to follow the law because they think it's right and that's not going to happen with this," he added.

Andrew wondered if Mr Phillips thought that "law and order is going to be a major issue and concern for the next few months."

The former police chief noted that the abundance of new rules means that "policing itself is becoming almost impossible to do."

The former police chief told LBC he wouldn't shop his neighbours if flouting the rules. Picture: PA

He told Andrew that during the pandemic "officers are having a more difficult time with every aspect of their duty."

"The police do not want any more laws, rules or legislation on this."

Mr Phillips feared that because of the introduction of many more rules coming on stream because of coronavirus, there will be more people in front of police officers than would normally be.

