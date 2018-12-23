Sir Ming Campbell Gives Loving Tribute To Paddy Ashdown

The former Lib Dem leader gives a personal and loving tribute to Paddy Ashdown, who has died aged 77.

Sir Campbell retold humorous stories on LBC after the passing of Lord Ashdown, his friend and colleague.

He told Andrew Castle: "In everything he did, you got 105%. He used to go into the gym at the House of Commons and at once stage they said to him: 'would you mind not exercising so hard? You're making an terrible mess of some of the machines'.

"That was Paddy. Everything was always over the top in the best possible sense."

Andrew Castle and Sir Ming Campbell. Picture: PA/LBC

Lord Ashdown's death comes a month after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

He said on Twitter his condition did "not merit any fuss", adding that "many go through this".