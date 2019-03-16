Nigel Farage On Leading The Leave Means Leave March To London

Nigel Farage says he believes no-deal is now "by far the most popular option" as he leads a 270-mile march from the north-east of England to London.

Speaking to Andrew Castle from the starting point of the 'March to Leave', Nigel Farage said that Britain should be out of the European Union by the end of the month.

"This time in a fortnight we should be out of the European Union with or without a deal, because that's what Article 50 said, that's what 500 MPs voted for, and yet it's beginning to look unlikely that we will be out of the EU," he said.

"Our view is that if our politicians think they can walk all over us then we will march back to them."

Nigel spoke moments before setting off on a 270-mile march from the north-east of England to London, which will end with a rally in Parliament Square on the 29th March.

Marchers gather in Sunderland at the beginning of the 'March to Leave' walk to Westmisnter. Picture: Getty

Nigel added: "We've got 50 core marchers that are going to march all the way to London, and as each day goes by, different people will join."

"My sense is that going for no-deal is now by far the most popular option in this country and that our politicians should start keeping their promises."

It comes after a chaotic week in Westminster, after MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal for the second time, whilst also rejecting both no-deal and the idea of holding a second referendum.

But as MPs voted in favour of extending Article 50 beyond March 29th, Theresa May launched a bid to hold a third 'meaningful vote' on her deal - saying that she would ask the EU for a short extension if her deal is passed or face a longer extension and partaking in the European elections if it is rejected.