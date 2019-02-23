Andrew Castle Has Absolutely No Sympathy For Shamima Begum Or Jack Letts

Andrew Castle admits he won't lose a moments sleep over preventing Shamima Begum and Jack Letts from returning to Britain after fleeing to Syria.

A second Briton has said he wants to return home after leaving Britain to go to Syria and suspected of joining Isis.

Jack Letts, a 23-year-old white man who holds duel nationality with Canada, told reporters he misses his mother, pasties and Doctor Who, and would like to return to the UK.

But after the Home Secretary revoked the British passport of Shamima Begum, a schoolgirl who fled to Isis in Syria with two others in 2015, he doubts he will be allowed to return.

And Andrew Castle admits he has "absolutely no sympathy" for either Ms Begum or Mr Letts.

The LBC presenter made clear that he wouldn't "lose a moments sleep over any of them if they didn't come back".

He said: "I don't care what colour skin these people have got.

"I would like very much to be safe in my own country, and I would like my fellow citizens to be safe in our country.

"I have absolutely no sympathy whatsoever for Shamima Begum. I haven't, I just haven't.

"Same thing with Jack Letts. I don't care. I wouldn't lose a moment's sleep over any of them if they didn't come back."