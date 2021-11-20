Beijing Olympics should be boycotted amid Peng Shuai saga, ex-ATP boss suggests

20 November 2021, 09:58 | Updated: 20 November 2021, 10:09

By Seán Hickey

The former President of male Tennis' governing body hints that the Winter Olympics should be boycotted as Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's whereabouts remain a mystery.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai dropped out of the public eye two weeks ago after making accusations of sexual assault against a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Read more: Missing tennis player Peng Shuai will make public appearance 'soon', says state media

Andrew Castle spoke to former Executive Chairman and President of the Association of Tennis Professionals Chris Kermode to see how the wider world should react to the news.

Read more: Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

"With a professional athlete missing in China, is it the right thing for all of us to do, to go and participate in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing?"

"No it isn't" Mr Kermode insisted, branding the IOC's response to the news as "predictably poor."

Read more: Where is Peng Shuai? Williams 'devastated' after player vanishes following sexual assault allegation

Speaking more generally about how sporting bodies handle human rights abuses, Mr Kermode insisted that organisations "need to go much much further" to stamp out instances such as the Shuai saga.

Read more: Raab refuses to rule out Beijing Winter Olympics boycott over Uighur treatment

"At this point, our concern is for Peng Shuai" Mr Kermode said earlier in the conversation.

He stressed that the current issue "needs to be dealt with" and the Chinese government must be more transparent in the situation.

