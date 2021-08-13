Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

13 August 2021, 15:34

By Tim Dodd

This is the moment a resident local to the Plymouth shooting, whose neighbour was killed, told LBC he was sat in his house as gunshots were "going off outside."

It comes as the gunman who killed five people and himself in Thursday night's Plymouth shooting has officially been named as 22-year-old Jake Davison.

Joshua in Devonport told Andrew Castle: "I was shopping in a nearby Lidl when I got a message from my girlfriend saying something's going on nearby.

"We have two young children so the first thing I did was rush back home as I had reports from a neighbour that something was going on.

"To describe it, I can't really describe it in words. We're sat there as a family and we hear these gunshots going off outside.

"Imagine your street that you grew up on from a young lad, and where kids ride their bikes on a daily basis, and you're in your home and outside you're hearing gunshots and you're hearing people are dying."

Joshua then said if he'd known what was going on prior to travelling home he would've likely "stayed in the shop."

"You don't think it's gunshots, Andrew, it can't be gunshots, so I went back home," he said.

"The stuff I saw yesterday, it's probably going to stay with me for the rest of my life."

Read more: 'Unspeakably awful': Community grieves after six die in Plymouth shooting

Andrew then asked: "What have your neighbours been saying, have you been checking on each other?"

"Well unfortunately one of our neighbours was fatally wounded yesterday.

"Of the people who are injured, several people we've known."

Read more: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old boy

Devon and Cornwall Police (DCP) said six people, including the offender, died of gunshot wounds during the tragedy in Keyham.

Among those was a three-year-old girl and her 43-year-old male relative, police confirmed, which had previously been reported by Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard.

A 51-year-old woman who was known to the gunman, as well as a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, also died in the incident.

Two other members of the public have significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

In May 2020, one in five patients in hospital with coronavirus had caught it in a hospital setting

Over 10% of coronavirus patients caught Covid-19 in hospitals during first wave
Chambers posed as an NHS employee to trick the woman in her 90s.

Man jailed for conning 92-year-old woman into getting fake Covid jab
Officers found the man and child at an address in Kidderminster

Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in Kidderminster
Jake Davison had obtained a firearm licence

Jake Davison: How could Plymouth gunman get a firearm licence?
Two died in the plane crash.

Two people die after plane crashes in Somerset

Jake Davison posted YouTube videos before shootings

Jake Davison: Plymouth gunman posted YouTube videos before shootings
Both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings film trilogies were filmed in New Zealand

Amazon Lord of the Rings spin-off to be made in UK

The screensaver included images of Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths

Derbyshire Police criticised for using screensaver of victims 'let down' by force
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Prison vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country

Vaccine rates in prisons lag behind rest of country prompting fear of Covid outbreaks

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile