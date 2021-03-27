Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

27 March 2021, 11:37

By Seán Hickey

This police commander tells LBC that police used force on 'Kill the Bill' protesters after 'coming under attack, despite a journalist's claims that police instigated the violence.

"Images are circulating online of police officers using their riot shields to hit protesters," Andrew Castle told Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres.

He wondered whether the Bristol commander felt the police response was proportionate.

"All our tactics are as we're trained by the college of policing," Mr Runacres said. "They're approved tactics."

He went on to justify specific actions taken by police against protesters: "A shield strike is a legitimate tactic in public order policing if it can be justified by the officer at the time," he insisted.

The police chief maintained that "officers cannot be expected to stand and be attacked by people" and so the force used by officers at "Kill the Bill" protests was proportionate.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

He reiterated the "need to be proportionate," in policing, "but if officers are coming under attack in that way, then we will deliver robust and effective responses to counter that threat."

Political editor at Huck Magazine Ben Smoke was at the protests in Bristol and spoke to Andrew about police intervention.

He initially told Andrew that he wasn't told by police to leave the scene, but accepted that there were calls from the forces for protesters to disperse.

Read More: Boris Johnson condemns 'mob' Bristol protesters 'intent on violence'

Read More: Ten arrested as police and protesters clash at 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol

On the violent clashes between police and protesters, Mr Smoke countered the views of Superintendent Runacres by arguing that protests were peaceful "until the police used force against peaceful protesters."

Andrew pushed the journalist, looking for clarification on the events of Friday night: "Did you see the police being intimidated, or being attacked by protesters before the police stepped in?"

Mr Smoke reiterated that protesters were "bludgeoned in the dark," by police who weren't provoked, and scenes took a turn for the worse after police begun to use force.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden has said that he told Boris Johnson in a phone call that they should work towards a big infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative

Joe Biden suggests plan to rival China in call to Boris Johnson
The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula

Suez Canal: Ship could be freed using the tide

CBS have stated that Ms Osbourne's behaviour during the discussion "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

Sharon Osbourne leaves US talk show after heated racism discussion
People over the age of 70 could start receiving booster Covid jabs from September, vaccines minister Nadim Zahawi has said

Over 70s could get booster Covid vaccine doses from September, minister reveals
Last night descended into chaos

Boris Johnson condemns 'mob' Bristol protesters 'intent on violence'
The country could be basking in 24C weather this week

UK weather: Temperatures to hit 24C as lockdown eases

The Duchess of Cambridge has written to the family of Sarah Everard

Duchess of Cambridge 'sends personal message to family of Sarah Everard'
Joe Biden and Boris Johnson discussed the global response to Covid-19 on a call today

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden: global access to vaccines key to defeating Covid-19
People wearing face masks walk along a near-deserted Oxford Street in London

Shops can stay open until 10pm six days a week after lockdown
Shelagh Fogarty: Women's 'softer' work skills are undervalued

'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile