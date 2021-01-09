Donald Trump's Twitter ban may result in greater political polarisation, journalist fears

9 January 2021, 11:49

By Seán Hickey

Banning Donald Trump from Twitter is 'dangerous and wrong,' and could lead to greater polarisation in society, this journalist fears.

Freddy Gray is the US Editor and Deputy Editor of The Spectator. He told Andrew Castle that "Twitter and other social media companies...are behaving an extraordinary way," following US President Donald Trump's ban from Twitter.

Despite the mismanagement from tech giants, Mr Gray told LBC that Donald Trump has "behaved with an extreme irresponsibility," especially in the days leading up to the riots on Capitol Hill.

"I think he should go as quickly as possible."

The Spectator chjef pointed out that it is "absurd" for Twitter to allow propaganda accounts circulate fake news about the Uighurs, yet insist "they can't allow Trump tweet his nonsense about the election. I think it's dangerous and it's wrong."

Read More: Donald Trump uses POTUS account to hit back at Twitter following permanent ban

Twitter banned the US President amid fears of further incitement of violence
Twitter banned the US President amid fears of further incitement of violence. Picture: PA

Andrew wondered if the ban may do more harm than good: "What are you going to do with the millions of people who are now going to feel even more disrespected?"

Mr Gray accepted that "a large number of Americans...probably wrongly believe their voices are not being heard."

He worried that "you only add to the sense of suppression" by not allowing free speech on social media platforms and Donald Trump's ban could end up with further political polarisation.

"Consistency is the problem" he added, stating that the censorship of right-wing ideals is greatly disproportionate on social media.

"This has got terribly out of hand" he concluded, but accepted that the President "has messed up" monumentally.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A major fire has broken out at Cork Port in Ireland

Major blaze rips through grain store in Ireland's Cork Port

The passenger flight disappeared over the sea near Jakarta Bay

Passenger plane disappears over sea in Indonesia minutes after take-off
The Met Police issued a £1,000 fine to the London gym owners

London gym owners issued £1,000 fine for flouting Covid rules
FPNs are being reviewed by Derbyshire Police following a "bonkers" fine for two walkers

Covid fines reviewed after two women 'surrounded' by Derbyshire Police
The majority of Covid patients experience an ongoing symptom six months after becoming ill

Most Covid patients have at least one symptom six months later, study finds
Kim Jong-un has threatened to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong-un vows to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal if US 'remains hostile'
Twitter has permanently suspended Donald Trump's account

Donald Trump uses POTUS account to hit back at Twitter following permanent ban
A new TV advert fronted by Professor Chris Whitty is urging everyone in England to stay at home

Government Covid-19 ad campaign tells public to 'act like you've got it'
WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout

WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout
LBC's consumer rights expert reveals how you can spot Covid vaccine scams

How you can spot Covid vaccine scams: LBC's consumer rights expert

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile