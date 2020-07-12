Ending industrial animal farming can prevent future pandemics - animal rights activist

12 July 2020, 09:28

By Seán Hickey

After Trafalgar Square's fountains were dyed red by animal rights activists, Andrew Castle was joined by someone explaining the goals of the culprits.

Stephanie Zupan was videoing events at Trafalgar Square on Saturday as animal rights group Animal Rebellion dyed the fountains in the London landmark red to symbolise blood.

She explained the ideals of the group to Andrew Castle and that their belief is that animal farming and consumption is having a terrible impact on the world through the spread of pandemics and the depletion of the environment and global ecosystems.

Andrew wanted to know "how you've settled on animal farming and eating animals as the source of all your evil" as Ms Zupan blamed industrial grade farming as a main reason for the spread of disease.

"With zoonotic diseases three out of four come out of animal farming" she quickly noted, explaining to Andrew that "these pandemics are nothing new.

"To the magnitude and scale of Covid yes, but whatever the cause is we're not saying there's a one step to prevent everything but it is a major way we can prevent future pandemics happening."

Activists dyed the Trafalgar Square fountains red on Saturday
Activists dyed the Trafalgar Square fountains red on Saturday. Picture: PA

Andrew wondered if there was any alternative to simply ending farming. "How about better farming techniques" such as free range products being the norm in a meat eating diet.

Ms Zupan pointed out that "we currently feed 76 billion animals on this world" and that currently is not sustainable in any case.

"If we eliminate the intensive farming which a lot of our meat comes from" the activist said, we would only then be able to have sustainable farming in the world.

She stressed that her group is not against farmers or their trade. "For farmers, we care about their livelihoods" she said. All of the points she made to Andrew built up her view of a need to "talk about transitioning to a just and sustainable plant based food system."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard this heartbreaking story from Dave

"I'm completely broken": Caller devastated at coronavirus effect on his business

1 day ago

Kate Garraway revealed the touching notes her husband left for her

Kate Garraway reveals touching note her husband left for her before going into coma

3 days ago

James O'Brien heard from a caller whose partner is a conspiracy theorist

Caller's remarkable account of being in love with a conspiracy theorist

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Sick children having to reuse ventilator parts due to shortage caused by COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood star and son Abhishek in hospital with coronavirus

Trafalgar Square: Two arrested after animal rights protesters pour red dye into fountains

Brexit: £705m to ensure Britain's borders 'fully operational' when out of EU