Prince Andrew must insist on being interviewed in Epstein case - former Royal Correspondent

5 July 2020, 09:55 | Updated: 5 July 2020, 10:11

By Seán Hickey

A former Royal Correspondent said that if he was giving the Duke of York advice, he would urge him to be questioned by authorities.

Michael Cole is a former Royal Correspondent who conducted Prince Andrew's first TV interview. Following the arrest of the former associate of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Mr Cole joined Andrew Castle to discuss the implications for the Duke of York, who has been linked with Jeffrey Epstein in the past.

Mr Cole reminded Andrew Castle that Prince Andrew has "not been charged with anything" by the FBI and cannot offer anything other than his time to the case.

"I frankly cannot understand why this interview has not been taken place" he said, insisting that if he was advising the Duke of York, he would tell him to "sit down with the authorities and answer their questions."

Mr Cole admitted that Prince Andrew's way of distancing himself from Mr Epstein was strange, reminding Andrew that "he'd gone to stay with him and stay with him for a number of days" to allegedly break off their friendship – which the former Royal Correspondent thought to be a strange way to approach a break up.

Prince Andrew had a friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew had a friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: PA

Addressing an interview conducted by LBC with Ghislaine Maxwell's close friend, whereby the friend claimed that Ms Maxwell will not implicate Prince Andrew, Mr Cole pointed out that "she's not sat in prison with her."

"Ghislaine Maxwell has had time to get the best lawyers money can buy" and this will surely mean that she is being offered the best advice to keep her out of prison.

"There's no doubt about it that the pressures will be on her to come to some sort of plea deal with the prosecutors" he added, further stoking the theory that many people could be brought in for questioning in the coming weeks.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Boris Johnson refused to comment on his father breaking the lockdown guidelines

Boris Johnson repeatedly refuses to criticise dad Stanley for breaking lockdown rules

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on a caller who wanted to defund the police

Nick Ferrari takes on caller who wants to defund the police

5 days ago

This caller insisted she did nothing wrong by going to Bournemouth beach

Caller who went to Bournemouth beach tells James O'Brien she did nothing wrong

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"The NHS is extraordinary" but coronavirus has exposed room to improve

"The NHS is extraordinary" but coronavirus has exposed room to improve
English streets were "like party central" as pubs reopened, says Police Federation boss

English streets were "like party central" as pubs reopened, says Police Federation boss

Coronavirus: 27,000 excess deaths 'likely' between now and next April, says former government adviser
Ghislaine Maxwell was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein "as much as anyone else"

Ghislaine Maxwell was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein "as much as anyone else"