Prince Andrew's defence over Epstein stay is "ridiculous and galling", says Royal watcher

A leading Royal commentator has labelled Prince Andrew's explanation of why he stayed with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction for sex crimes as "ridiculous and galling".

In an interview, Prince Andrew says it was "convenient" to stay at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's property, adding it felt like the "honourable" thing to do.

Speaking to Andrew Castle on LBC, Jennie Bond said she found that explanation ridiculous.

Referring to Prince Andrew's claim he doesn't recall meeting Epstein's "slave" Virginia Roberts, Ms Bond said: "Very convenient isn't it to have no recollection? Extremely convenient.

"But quite telling that he didn't outrightly deny the accusations.

"It's almost what he doesn't say as much as he does say.

Andrew Castle spoke to Jennie Bond about Prince Andrew. Picture: PA / LBC

"He defends himself, saying he stayed with Epstein after Mr Epstein had been convicted of of sex crimes because a) it was convenient. He could stay anywhere he wants, there are hotels, he has friends, he could stay with the Ambassador.

"But b) because he was too honourable. It's a ridiculous defence, isn't it?

"He doesn't say how stupid he was, he says he was too honourable. I find that a very curious and rather galling defence."

