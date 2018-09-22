Andrew Castle's Response To UKIP Peer Calling Islamophobia A "Stupid Word"

Andrew Castle delivered a must-watch response to a UKIP peer who said that Islamophia is a "stupid word".

Lord Pearson described Islamophobia as a "stupid word" because "it isn't phobic to fear the world's most violent ideology and religion".

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the former UKIP leader and party leader in the House of Lords said he believes his party is the "ideal political instrument" to talk about Islam and understanding what it is.

"Islamophobic is an extremely stupid word because it isn't phobic to fear the world's most violent ideology and religion.

"I'm not against, Tommy Robinson is not against Muslims."

But the LBC presenter gave this response: "What I'm concerned about with your party and this re-emergence of Gerard Batten and these views I'm hearing from you, is it's a rise of intolerance and a language that is sweeping a lot of innocent people away and tarring them with a brush.

"I don't think this is the sort of society I want to live in."

Andrew Castle responds to UKIP peer Lord Pearson saying Islamophobia is a "stupid word". Picture: LBC

Lord Pearson said: "The vast majority of Muslims are extremely peace loving and they're good citizens and we're very fond of them.

"I'm not going against them, nor is Gerard Batten, and nor is Tommy Robinson.

"What we are asking some of them to do is do more to expose how violent their religion is."

Gerard Batten speaking at the 2018 UKIP Party Conference. Picture: PA

His comments come as UKIP hosts its party conference as proposals include 'Muslim-only prisons' and special security screening for would-be migrants 'from Islamic countries'.

UKIP leader Gerard Batten has also faced criticism for embracing Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the English Defence League, as the party considers offering him party membership.

Former members of the English Defence League which Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, led and the British National Party are banned from joining UKIP.