Andrew Castle Riled Up By Extinction Rebellion Protester Who Can't Answer Simple Question

Andrew Castle got frustrated with a climate change campaigner who couldn't tell him whether or not demonstrations would return to central London.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion announced plans to "pause" disruptions to central London, allowing for Waterloo Bridge and other key sites to reopen to traffic.

But when one protester told Andrew Castle that they 'hadn't left', the LBC presenter began to get frustrated.

Andrew had asked Extinction Rebellion's Mothiur Rahman whether protesters were planning to 'return en masse' to central London.

"Yes you have," Andrew said.

"En masse you have left. But if you say you haven't left, what are you going to do today?"

Mr Rahman replied: "We're at Marble Arch, we have Massive Attack yesterday and Greta Thunberg who had huge support from all of the children, so the support is there."

Still unsatisfied, Andrew asked again: "I'm not trying to be combative for fun, I want to know where you'e going to be today and what you're going to do.

"London is returning today from a bank holiday and I want to know where you're going to be and how the disruption is going to happen."

It comes as police announce more than 830 protesters were arrested in the first week of demonstrations, as large groups blocked Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus, Parliament Square, Piccadilly Circus, and Marble Arch.

40 people have been charged "for various offences", including obstructing a highway and obstructing police, the Met said.

Protesters at Marble Arch. Picture: Getty

But Andrew's patience was further tested when the campaigner questioned why he was focussed on the disruption over the message of the protests.

The LBC presenter said: "I'm asking you where you're going to be and what you're going to do.

"If you're transparent as an organisation and you have been so far, and you want to maintain good will and rapport with the public, I would have thought you'd have given us a chance to plan around what you're planning to do."

"I know you have a greater calling, I've got all that, I don't want some religious cultish deal, I want to know where you guys are going to be and what your plans are!"