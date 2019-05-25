Rory Stewart's Response To Being Called "Stupid" By Iain Duncan Smith

Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart responds to being called "stupid" by former party leader Iain Duncan Smith for saying he would not serve in a Boris Johnson government.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith he thought Rory Stewart was "really stupid" for saying he would not serve under a Boris Johnson leadership after the former Foreign Secretary said the UK would leave the EU on 31st October 'with or without a deal'.

But in response to Mr Duncan Smith's remark, the International Development Secretary told Andrew Castle that it was right for him to say he wouldn't serve in Mr Johnson's cabinet if he's made Prime Minister.

"I have to be honest about my principles, and I have to be honest about what Boris is promising and if we're not honest then we're never going to regain the trust of the public, we're never going to be able to get anything done," he said.

"The only chance of doing the radical things we need to do to make this country what it could be in fifteen years time."

The Tory leadership hopeful also revealed that Boris Johnson assured him he was not looking at no-deal Brexit during a meeting earlier in the week.

Rory Stewart told Andrew of his disappointment at Mr Johnson for suggesting the UK would leave the European Union 'with or without a deal' on October 31st, after the former Foreign Secretary assured him he would not look for a no-deal Brexit.

"I sat down with Boris a few days ago and I thought that he had assured me that he would not be going for a no-deal Brexit," Mr Stewart said.

"We had a conversation which I thought he understood perfectly clearly the problems that doing that would bring.

"But what he's now talking about is claiming that he can somehow go back and negotiate with Europe which he can't do.

"What he's really saying is that he's going to take us out with no deal on the 31st October.

"He can't deliver that, and even by some miracle that were to happen he can't deliver the future trade deals we need for our economy."

