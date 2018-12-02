SNP's Westminster Leader Threatens Second Scottish Independence Vote If Brexit Happens

The SNP's leader in Westminster says Scotland could seek a second independence referendum if the UK leaves the European Union.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Ian Blackford said that his party would consider calling for a referendum on independence if the government continues to take the UK out of the EU.

The SNP's leader in Westminster said: "We have no real desire in Scotland to be taken out of the European Union against our will.

"And if that is where we end up, then we need to think about what options are open to us.

"One of the options would be that Scotland has a referendum on its constitutional future."

More to follow.