Sri Lankan Journalist: Nobody Has Claimed Responsibility For Easter Sunday Attack

21 April 2019, 08:50 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 10:20

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister is heading a national security meeting after six explosions killed more than 100 people in an attack on Easter Sunday.

A Sri Lankan journalist said he thinks tourism in the country will suffer as a result of an attack on three churches and three hotels.

Ashwin Hemmathagama told Andrew Castle that whilst investigations are underway, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack

He said: "The government is currently having national security meeting headed by the Prime Minister."

Mr Hemmathagama added that he expects "this sort of incident to bring fears and an adverse impact on tourism".

- Explosions At Churches And Hotels In Sri Lanka

