Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

By Grace Parsons

Former Tory MP Stanley Johnson says Rishi Sunak has 'done everybody a lot of good' by reminding Brits about seatbelt laws.

After the Prime Minister was caught not wearing a seatbelt in a promotional video posted on Thursday, former Conservative MP Stanley Johnson joined Andrew Castle to weigh in on the controversy.

Mr Johnson told Andrew: "It's speaks to my age that this is a bit of a storm in a teacup I've got to say."

He went on to say: "I wasn't 100% sure of the law myself. I go back to a time obviously when I first started to drive, there was no laws about seatbelts as far as I remember. It didn't come in until about the 60s and honestly for a long time it certainly didn't apply to people in the back seats of the car.

"My feeling is actually, inadvertently, the Prime Minister has done everybody a lot of good. He's reminded us, with colossal publicity, that yes there is this law."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defended the PM whilst talking to Andrew Castle: "It was inadvertent, he's put his hands straight up and said 'look this was a mistake', he's very sorry about it, he'll pay the fine."

Mr Raab also said: "It's an inadvertent mistake but these things shouldn't happen and I think the right thing to do is to put your hand up and say 'look this was wrong, it was a mistake and I'm sorry.'"

