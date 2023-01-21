Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

21 January 2023, 14:42

By Grace Parsons

Former Tory MP Stanley Johnson says Rishi Sunak has 'done everybody a lot of good' by reminding Brits about seatbelt laws.

After the Prime Minister was caught not wearing a seatbelt in a promotional video posted on Thursday, former Conservative MP Stanley Johnson joined Andrew Castle to weigh in on the controversy.

Mr Johnson told Andrew: "It's speaks to my age that this is a bit of a storm in a teacup I've got to say."

He went on to say: "I wasn't 100% sure of the law myself. I go back to a time obviously when I first started to drive, there was no laws about seatbelts as far as I remember. It didn't come in until about the 60s and honestly for a long time it certainly didn't apply to people in the back seats of the car.

"My feeling is actually, inadvertently, the Prime Minister has done everybody a lot of good. He's reminded us, with colossal publicity, that yes there is this law."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defends Rishi Sunak after PM slapped with fine for not wearing seatbelt

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defended the PM whilst talking to Andrew Castle: "It was inadvertent, he's put his hands straight up and said 'look this was a mistake', he's very sorry about it, he'll pay the fine."

Mr Raab also said: "It's an inadvertent mistake but these things shouldn't happen and I think the right thing to do is to put your hand up and say 'look this was wrong, it was a mistake and I'm sorry.'"

READ MORE: James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

