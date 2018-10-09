Ex-Strictly Contestant Andrew Castle On The Seann and Katya Kiss Saga

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and LBC presenter Andrew Castle has given his reaction to the ongoing kiss scandal surrounding comedian Seann Walsh and dancer Katya Jones.

If you’ve picked up a newspaper over the last couple of days then you’ve probably seen the photograph of the pair kissing last week.

Walsh and Jones have both since apologised.

Walsh’s girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, has announced she is now leaving him, but insisted she is “not a victim”.

Andrew Castle appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008. Picture: LBC

Andrew, who appeared on the flagship BBC show in 2008, described it as an “absolute shocker”.

He opened up about his experience on the show and working with his dance partner Ola Jordan.

“You do go through a really tight experience together,” he told LBC listeners.

“And when you go through those ups and downs you do build up a closeness that you wouldn’t otherwise in any other walk of life.

“It’s just something you go through - but Seann Walsh and Katya Jones - what are you doing?”