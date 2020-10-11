Andy Burnham: Chancellor's support package will 'level down' North of England

By Seán Hickey

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has been scathing in his criticism of the Chancellor's jobs scheme, insisting it has left many people in the North with nothing.

Andrew Castle was told that the Chancellor's new jobs package "is not acceptable" for leaders of areas of the North of England.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham believes the support does not go far enough and "will level down the North."

"It will cause severe hardship to people, it will cause businesses to collapse."

Mr Burnham reminded Andrew that northern constituencies "were told they were a government that will level us up," but the Government in question are doing the opposite.

He added that the self-employed and freelancers "are left with nothing" by the new plan, reminding Andrew that proposals to close pubs in some areas will put self-employed people such as taxi drivers out of work.

Mr Burnham said he and other leaders are not accepting restrictions and they are "calling on MPs in the North of England" to refute the proposed changes, which will be detrimental to northern communities.

Andrew reminded the Manchester Mayor that "some people's industries have been declared unviable," which automatically puts them out of the remit of additional support.

Mr Burnham urged Andrew to try telling somebody their livelihood is unviable - only because of Government restrictions.