Theresa May Could Enter House Of Lords, Maidenhead Tory Chairman Says

The Chairman of the Conservative Association in Theresa May's constituency suggested the outgoing Prime Minister could become a member of the House of Lords.

Theresa May announced that she will stand down as Prime Minister on Friday 7th June, but would stay in power until a contest to choose her replacement is completed.

But the Chairman of the Maidenhead Conservative Association said Mrs May could progress into the House of Lords.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Councillor Richard Kellaway said: "As an ex-Prime Minister she could go to the House of Lords if and when she wanted to.

"She kindly gave me a call just before she got to Downing Street to tell me.

"It's very much her life, the politics.

"She's very energetic and likes talking to people."

