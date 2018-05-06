Tory MP Reiterates "We Are Leaving Customs Union" After Business Secretary Comments

A Tory MP contradicts comments made by the Business Secretary, who said a new "customs partnership" with the EU is still on the table.

A former cabinet minister and Tory MP told Andrew Castle the EU are working against the interests of their member states "in a sad way."

John Redwood said that the European Union is "playing politics" with the Republic of Ireland, and creating difficulty with the issue of the Irish border.

"We have no need to impose big new physical barriers on the Irish border," he said.

"We will just carry on trading."

John Redwood told Andrew Castle the EU is "playing politics" with Ireland. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Redwood said: "The EU are behaving against the interests of their member states in a rather sad way.

"They aren't producing anything constructive.

"Theresa May has consistently said that we will be leaving the Customs Union and the Single Market at the same time."