Irate caller exposes traffic wardens capitalising on vaccine centres

7 February 2021, 09:33

By Seán Hickey

This caller revealed a scheme by some traffic wardens looking to issue fines to motorists parking near vaccination centres.

Donna phoned in from Barnet to share her story with Andrew Castle after being taken aback at a vaccination centre. She went to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but was shocked by what she found.

She described a traffic warden that "proceeded to go up to all the people sitting in the cars waiting for people to come out trying to give them all parking tickets."

The caller explained that the warden seemed to be capitalising on the mass of traffic in the area because of the presence of a vaccination centre.

"My brother went absolutely mad at this traffic warden," she revealed, going on to explain that her brother asked "can't you see these people are coming here to get vaccinations?"

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

"From the two security guards outside the tent, this traffic warden goes there every day three or four times," the caller explained.

Andrew sympathised with the caller, insisting that a fine for parking when you're being vaccinated in the fight against a global pandemic is less than ideal.

"I can understand your anger, I really can."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heavy snow blanketed Canterbury, Kent

Storm Darcy: Parts of England wake up to snow as bitter winds grip the nation
File photo: A lab technician holds a Healgen Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test at RocDoc's testing facility in Gorey, Co. Wexford

Mass Covid testing to be expanded to businesses with more than 50 staff
GPs in England will get an additional £10 per vaccine delivered to homebound patients

Covid-19: GPs to get £10 bonus for every housebound patient they vaccinate
Prince William joined people at a Young Champions of the Earth event

Prince William: Young people could be 'champions of environmental change'
A park was flooded in Cupar, Fife after the River Eden burst its banks

Watch: Paddleboarders in flooded park as river bank bursts in Scotland
Police have launched a murder probe after a stabbing in Willesden Lane, Kilburn

Murder probe launched after fatal double stabbing in north London
A baby's birthday party in Mansfield was broken up by police

Party-goers fined £11k after celebrating one-year-old's birthday in a small flat
Metropolitan Police are dealing with another stabbing incident in Croydon

Croydon stabbings: Man knifed in broad daylight day after spate of attacks
Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality

Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality
Hundreds of people continue to die with Covid-19 each day

Covid-19: UK records 828 deaths and 18,262 cases

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

10 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile