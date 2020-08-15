Airline industry has been left in "very messy situation" by quarantine restrictions

15 August 2020, 10:39 | Updated: 15 August 2020, 10:41

By Seán Hickey

This aviation expert begged for airlines to have more notice when government places restrictions on countries so they can better prepare in future.

Andrew Castle pointed out to John Strickland, Director of the aviation firm JLS Consulting and a former executive at British Airways and KLM that quarantine restrictions imposed on countries such as France and The Netherlands have been "brought forward 24 hours or so."

He asked the aviation expert whether the short notice quarantine is justified. Mr Strickland told him that such short notice "leaves everybody floundering around."

"When a short notice ban, or quarantine happens like this it really leaves airlines in a very difficult position," he said, noting that airlines do not have the capacity to bring back holidaymakers in such mass at such short notice.

"There'll be many aircraft sitting in the UK today that could have operated flights from Paris."

Mr Strickland told Andrew that the aviation industry needs greater notice on government quarantine plans
Mr Strickland told Andrew that the aviation industry needs greater notice on government quarantine plans. Picture: PA

Mr Strickland pleaded with the government to "engage with the industry so that if we have to do things for the sake of health...we can do it in a way that's managed and coordinated and puts less stress on customers and less strain on an already bleeding industry."

He told Andrew that unless this is the strategy going forward, the industry "cannot manage the business in any sensible way."

The aviation expert addressed the stress customers must feel when their holidays are cut short or they struggle to get home because of pressure being put on the aviation industry. He admitted that "it really is a messy situation."

