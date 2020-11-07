Trump supporters will 'make trouble' following election, warns former Ambassador

7 November 2020, 10:58

By Seán Hickey

A former British diplomat tipped tensions to spill over in the USA following the election, and suggested Trump supporters will be the culprits.

Andrew Castle asked Sir Peter Westmacott what he you thinks when he hears Trump say "the election has been stolen" and wondered what the reaction of his supporters would be.

"It was always clear he was not going to accept the result," the former US Ambassador noted, adding that "this guy doesn't play by the democratic rules," and that has become more evident since Wednesday.

Speaking of Trump's supporters, Sir Peter said that the US President has "fired them all up, he's told them it's gonna be stolen if he doesn't win, he said it's not fair, there were illegal votes, it's all made up."

"The problem is, especially if it's tight," he added, "the risk is that it will be very divisive and some of the fired up Trump supporters will say this is outrageous."

Sir Peter Westmacott believed trouble will descend on the US following the election
Sir Peter Westmacott believed trouble will descend on the US following the election. Picture: PA

He predicted that Trump supporters will start trouble if they aren't happy with the result.

The US Ambassador between 2012 and 2016 told Andrew that the Democrat candidate has been commendable in his attitude during the election.

"Joe Biden has A; refused to say he's won, unlike Trump, and B, has transmitted messages about inclusivity, in other words, if I win this...I will aim to be a president of all Americans."

Sir Peter believed this attitude is the right approach amid the chaos: "There is a need to calm all this down once it's over."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with coronavirus
Scotland has banned parents from smacking their children

Scotland makes smacking children illegal

Mass culls of mink are taking place in Denmark

Britain bans visitors from Denmark due to mutant covid strain found on mink farms
Donald Trump has hinted he will refuse to concede

US Election 2020: What happens if Donald Trump refuses to concede?
Protests erupted at Manchester University on Thursday night

Manchester Uni starts halls fences inquiry amid 'pressure cooker' on UK campuses
Johnny Depp will stand down from his role in the new Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts film

Johnny Depp 'asked to resign' from Fantastic Beasts film after losing High Court battle
A man using his phone at a bus stop in Cambridge Circus, London

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 355, with over 23,000 new cases
Hundreds formed queues for tests in Liverpool

Hundreds queue in Liverpool as mass Covid testing pilot begins
Trump's niece: 'Extremely unlikely' Donald Trump will accept defeat in Election

Trump's niece: 'Extremely unlikely' Donald Trump will accept defeat in Election
'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile