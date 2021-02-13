UK quarantine hotels gearing up for failure, warns expert

13 February 2021, 11:08

By Seán Hickey

This epidemiologist feared that the UK's failure to learn from the mistakes of Australia in their quarantine hotel strategy will be detrimental.

Professor Michael Toole is an epidemiologist at the Burnet Institute in Melbourne and has been at the fore of Australia's battle against coronavirus.

He joined Andrew Castle in advance of the UK's introduction of a quarantine hotel strategy similar to that of Australia and New Zealand and picked apart the initial planning.

Andrew noted that staff at these hotels would be "wearing standard surgical masks" and wondered if that would be enough to protect staff.

Professor Toole insisted that in Australia they "found out the hard way" that N95 masks were a must for staff enforcing quarantine in hotels, as surgical masks simply didn't protect them.

Andrew went on: "We're going to be letting our inmates out for a smoke break and some exercise," adding that "they'll be accompanied" by security staff who "have minimal training or no training."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Read More: James O'Brien reacts to quarantine hotel scheme 'falling at first hurdle'

"The hiring of private security guards who may have second or third jobs just does not work," the epidemiologist insisted, adding that there is potential for spread outside of the quarantine hotel.

"Guests just cannot be let outside their rooms" he added.

Professor Toole stressed the "need for really meticulous planning" by the UK Government rather than repeating the mistakes made by Australia last year.

"I really recommend the UK look at those operational details and aim for the very best."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Surge testing in three new UK areas after cases of South Africa variant detected
Warmer weather is set to replace the freezing temperatures seen in the UK for the past week

Record-breaking 'extreme freeze' set to end as warmer weather creeps in
A pair have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a one-year-old boy

Couple arrested in murder probe after death of baby they were set to adopt
Police in London broke up an illegal gathering of up to 40 people in Wandsworth (file photo)

Police in London break up illegal gathering of up to 40 people
Ministers are urging all over-70s yet to be vaccinated to come forward and get a jab

Government urges remaining over-70s to come forward and get Covid vaccine
Clinical trials will begin to test the Covid-19 vaccine's efficacy among children

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to be tested in UK children

Matt Hancock has said he hopes the UK can live with Covid like it does flu by the end of 2021

'We could live with Covid like we do flu by end of year', Hancock says
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly had his home burgled by two masked men

Masked men steal safe from home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, report says
Government must impose sanctions on Myanmar military amid coup

Government must impose sanctions on Myanmar military amid coup
Everyone over the age of 16 in Middlesbrough is being urged to get tested for Covid-19

Middlesborough residents urged to get tested after South African variant is found

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

16 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile