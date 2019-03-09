Andrew Castle's Passionate Plea To Bring Sports Into Solution To Violence

9 March 2019, 07:55

Andrew Castle makes an impassioned argument for using sport to curb a rise in violent crime.

Speaking on his LBC show, the former Tennis professional said that sports offers hierarchy and structure, and teaches you how work as part of a team.

In a passionate statement, Andrew Castle said: "In sport there's hierarchy, there's structure.

"You understand your strengths, you understand your weaknesses.

"You understand what it means to operate in a team, to be good to people, to be bad to people in a sporting environment and not wielding a great big zombie knife.

"What's the matter with us that we don't deal with things in that way.

"The solution is right in front of us and we do not utilise it.

"Sport, leisure, recreation, young men, testosterone. Believe me, I know."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May was very popular

James O'Brien Explains Why Theresa May Can't Blame The EU Over Brexit

22 hours ago

Nimco Ali told LBC why she now supports a no-deal Brexit

Remainer Passionately Explains Why She’s Happy With A No-Deal Brexit

9 days ago

Anna Soubry listening to Neil as he raged

Anna Soubry Hits Back At Furious Caller Who Labels Her "Two-Faced"

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile