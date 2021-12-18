'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

18 December 2021, 13:13

By Seán Hickey

This Conservative MP suggests an ineffective opposition has led the government to believe they can do what they want unchallenged.

"Nobody has a clue about what Boris Johnson's conservatism is all about" Andrew Castle put to Conservative MP Bob Blackman.

Read more: LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

His comments came in the aftermath of the Conservative's monumental defeat at the North Shropshire by-election, where the government lost a seat held for 200 years to the Lib Dems.

Andrew offered a reason for the historic loss: "There are millions of these things piling up and people just don't see the leadership."

Mr Blackman rejected the idea of a lack of leadership, pointing out that the Conservatives enjoyed a record-breaking general election win only two years ago.

Read more: Pressure piles on PM as Simon Case quits No10 Xmas party probe after 'event in his office'

Read more: Dowden admits Tories took a 'kicking' in North Shropshire

Andrew pointed out a main reason for the win may have been the unpopularity of the then Labour leader. The Tory MP elaborated on the idea of a weak opposition in Labour.

Read more: Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

"One of the issues in parliament right now is that there's no opposition!" He claimed.

"It comes from Conservative ranks to hold government to account. the opposition we have in the chamber is very weak."

Read more: Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Mr Blackman went on to insist that the PM "needs a strong opposition to keep him on his mettle, and that's something we can't control."

He said that an effective opposition will "keep the government on its toes" but that is currently lacking.

Mr Blackman cited the lockdown and remote working for MPs as the beginning of a slip in standards: "It's very difficult to hold the government to account when you're doing that and ministers have gotten used to the fact that they can more or less do what they want to do."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London over 'huge surge' of Omicron cases
Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn
Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses
Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight
Dalton Hoath voiced his devastation following the deaths of sons Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three.

Dad of four 'caring' boys killed in London house fire says family is 'utterly devastated'
The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye

'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing
Al Jayoosi was given a suspended jail term

Man who wore t-shirts with terror group logos on given suspended jail term
Michael Martin: 'We are going to see a massive rise in infections.'

Ireland imposes curfew on bars and restaurants – 'We have to slow Omicron'
A new Imperial College London has highlighted the importance of boosters against the Omicron Covid variant.

Boosters 'critical' against Omicron – but new jab may be needed in future
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile