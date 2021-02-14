WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Foreign Select Committee chair

14 February 2021, 10:47

By Seán Hickey

The World Health Organisation's investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in China cannot be taken at face value. the Foreign Affairs Select Committee chair insists.

Tom Tugendhat joined Andrew Castle to assess the rest of the world's management of China as a rising superpower when the question of the WHO's investigation into the origins of Covid-19 came up.

"Have the World Health Organisation found out and gone places they've needed to go with their investigation?" Andrew asked.

He wondered if the Conservative MP trusts the findings of the WHO in Wuhan.

"I don't have any trust whatsoever," Mr Tugendhat admitted.

"This entire investigation has been a complete farce."

Read More: Covid-19 vaccine trialist shares concern over prospect of vaccine passports

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

The Foreign Affairs Select Committee chair suggested that the failings should be a lesson: "Never again should we allow the outbreak of a pandemic to -- the investigation to be delayed by an entire year."

"We don't even know who patient zero was."

He reminded Andrew that the Chinese "tried to actually hide the outbreak in the first place," and their cooperation in the investigation cannot be trusted.

"This goes back to our original discussion about what China is all about."

