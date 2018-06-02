Andrew Castle: Would You Get Into An Airplane That Didn't Have A Pilot?

2 June 2018, 18:35

Andrew Castle breaks down how great technology can be, up until the point it doesn't work - as Visa apologises to customers over disruption.

Visa is now operating at "full capacity" after millions of customers were left unable to pay for goods and services.

The company apologised for the disruption but said it was not due to "malicious" activity, instead pointing to a "hardware failure".

Andrew Castle was out with friends as the outage struck, and was surprised by how many people had to leave to find a cash machine.

"Nobody could pay by Visa, not a single one of them," he said.

"They to go out to cashpoints and then come back again, and it just strikes me that we really are becoming a cashless society.

"Do you welcome that? Or do you think it opens us up to attack?"

Andrew described a "sense of threat" from North Korea, China and Russia that was "manifesting itself in a cyber manner".

He asked: "Would you get into a car without a driver?

"Would you get into an airplane that didn't have a pilot?"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ring Rees-Mogg

The Moment Van Driver Who Went Viral Takes On Jacob Rees-Mogg On Customs Union

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

10 days ago

Tom Swarbrick's interview with a North Korean spokesman was extraordinary

North Korea's Official Spokesman Tells LBC: Kim Jong-Un Is Just Like The Queen

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile