Former Blair Advisor Names Yvette Cooper As Tory's Toughest Opposition
1 September 2018, 08:00 | Updated: 1 September 2018, 08:45
Yvette Cooper would drive the Labour Party 15 points ahead of the Conservatives if she became their leader, a former Blair advisor says.
A former advisor to Tony Blair says that the Labour Party is "crippling" under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.
Lance Price told Andrew Castle that the party needs a leader who "looked like a potential Prime Minister" in order to put up a tougher fight against the Conservatives.
He said: "Labour is crippling its own electoral prospects by sticking with a leader who so many people don't believe is up for the job."
Asked to name one Labour MP who could deliver better than Corbyn, Mr Price named Yvette Cooper.
"She's not brilliant," he said, "but she's a very good and credible candidate."