Former Blair Advisor Names Yvette Cooper As Tory's Toughest Opposition

1 September 2018, 08:00 | Updated: 1 September 2018, 08:45

Yvette Cooper would drive the Labour Party 15 points ahead of the Conservatives if she became their leader, a former Blair advisor says.

A former advisor to Tony Blair says that the Labour Party is "crippling" under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Lance Price told Andrew Castle that the party needs a leader who "looked like a potential Prime Minister" in order to put up a tougher fight against the Conservatives.

He said: "Labour is crippling its own electoral prospects by sticking with a leader who so many people don't believe is up for the job."

Andrew Castle Yvette Cooper
Picture: LBC / PA

Asked to name one Labour MP who could deliver better than Corbyn, Mr Price named Yvette Cooper.

"She's not brilliant," he said, "but she's a very good and credible candidate."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation

Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

9 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to a friend of Salih Khater

Exclusive: Friend Of Westminster Terror Suspect Salih Khater Speaks To LBC

16 days ago

A teary, angry James O'Brien discussing abuse at Ampleforth school

James O'Brien's Deeply Emotional Response To Child Abuse At His School

22 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile