Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/01 | Watch Again

30 January 2025, 22:02

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/01 | Watch Again

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Geoffrey Hinton - British-Canadian computer scientist and Nobel Prize winner in Physics, known as the "Godfather of AI"
  • Angela Eagle - Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum
  • Eleanor Lyons - Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner
  • Aggie Chambré - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent
  • Bill Broyles - Vietnam War Veteran and Screenwriter
  • Sam Lister - Associate Editor at The Daily Express

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the gardens at Mount St Margaret Hospital, Sydney, 27 July 1969

Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and 60's pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed
Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update
The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River

Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires
Marianne Faithfull.

Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Geoffrey Hinton

'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe
Lincolnshire Police

Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed
The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 people including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

9 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile