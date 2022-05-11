Andrew Marr: 'Obliterating' the NI Brexit deal will lead to a 'trade war'

11 May 2022, 18:07

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is determined to "legally obliterate" the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said the move would "infuriate" Dublin and the EU, potentially leading to a "trade war".

"Today there is a big round ring at Westminster about the future of Northern Ireland and the Prime Minister's determination to get round, or if necessary, legally obliterate the deal he struck with the EU which leaves a sea border between the province and the mainland," Andrew said.

"That's what Ulster Unionists want but it would infuriate Dublin and the EU, almost certainly leading to a new trade war between Britain and Europe later this year.

"The Conservative Party, and even the Cabinet, seem divided about the idea and today we're going to hear from both the Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who's in Washington to sell the policy to The Americans, and from Ireland's Europe minister Thomas Byrne."

It came after he said: "With American intelligence warning that Russia might go nuclear in the Ukraine War, and Boris Johnson pledging British support today for Sweden and Finland, we'll be getting the latest from a senior American NATO voice and Ukraine's outspoken ambassador to the United Nations.

"But arguments are nearer to home as well."

