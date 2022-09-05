Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

5 September 2022, 18:15 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 18:19

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Liz Truss faces "an ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares", Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter highlighted the fact Ms Truss faces "galloping inflation, the energy crisis, the war and the strikes" as she takes her place at No10.

As mounting pressure grows on the new leader, Andrew said Ms Truss will either "confirm expectations" and fail in her new role or become "one of the great political geniuses of our time".

"A decisive victory for Liz Truss but not the overwhelming smasher the pollsters had predicted," Andrew said.

"Some 47% of the whole Tory electorate - below the 50% bar we're told Truss wants to impose on the Scots in any referendum before they get independence  - or indeed the threshold for trade union members ministers would like to impose before strikes.

"Carp, carp. Stop carping Marr. Stop parping. She won fair and square under the rules.

"Tomorrow, no longer in favour of abolishing the Queen, she'll go to Scotland and the Queen will make her our next prime minister.

"No premier in my life-time has got the job with such an ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares - galloping inflation, the energy crisis, the war, the strikes."

He continued: "Now, I have my own views, as you have noticed but at this grave national moment my instinct is to bend over backwards to be fair.

"It is in all of our interests that Liz Truss succeeds in capping energy bills and in re-igniting our stuttering economy. She has strengths. She's a very hard worker. She won’t oversee a corrupt or bloated Downing Street.

"Once she gets her teeth into a problem she doesn't let go.

"Earlier today, I was talking to a very old friend of hers at  and asked him to tell me one thing which I didn’t know about Liz Truss but should know.

"He said - he had seen her go through really difficult crises and she never flinched: 'the worse it got, the stronger she was'. Let’s hope that is true. If she fails, she will simply be confirming the expectations of almost every commentator.

"If she succeeds, if she makes a go of this new government, she’ll go down as one of the great political geniuses of our time.

"Against her, she has a divided party, no personal mandate as PM in the wider country, and her own history of quite rigid ideological thinking. Nor is she a great communicator."

Andrew concluded: "We're about to start I really extraordinary political journey new policies, old and unrelenting problems, with a different cabinet and a different approach."

Andrew Marr

