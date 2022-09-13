Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen

13 September 2022, 18:16 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 18:21

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.
Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

London will see scenes "unlike any capital has witnessed before" as mourners queue to pay their respects to the Queen, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opening Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said it was unclear how the capital would deal with the sudden influx of visitors, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to arrive for the event.

"After the public mourning for the Queen in Scotland, her coffin returns to London where we are going to see scenes unlike any others capital has witnessed before," he said.

"At the moment, it doesn't look if the numbers work.

"The Queen will be lying in state for 109 hours in Westminster hall. Officials there believe around 3,000 people an hour can pass through if everything is going smoothly.

"Mathematically, therefore, around 327,000 can in theory pay their respects.

"So what happens if, as is reported anything between 600,000 and 1 million people descend on London and try to do this?

"Quite how the capital is going to cope with this is anyone's guess.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"Also quite extraordinarily, ministers assume that people will be queueing to file past the Queen's coffin at Westminster Abbey for 30 hours or more, inching their way slowly along the Southbank of the Thames.

"That's an act of devotion and sheer physical resilience hard to imagine and for many people, let's be honest, entirely impossible.

"The practical and physical problems involved don't really need to be spelled out by me do they? 

"The fact that so many people are apparently likely to be willing to do this this is itself a tribute to the late Queen."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Andrew continued: "Also today, the new  monarch paid his first visit as King to Northern Ireland where the leader of Sinn Fein, which is of course a Republican organisation paid a warm tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

"I’ll be talking to the Archbishop of Armagh who helped conduct a service of remembrance there earlier on.

"Yes. It's a two-archbishop show today. Listening to LBC is officially good for your soul."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in weapons in protest over suspension of colleague involved in Chris Kaba shooting
Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences
Her Majesty's coffin leaves Scotland for final time to return to Buckingham Palace

Queen begins final journey: Anne escorts Her Majesty's coffin as it leaves Scotland to return to Buckingham Palace
Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues
The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes for Queen’s funeral
LBC Views: Five days Scotland will never forget

LBC Views: Five Days Scotland will never forget

Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile