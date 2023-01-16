Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster

16 January 2023, 18:18

By Will Taylor

Andrew Marr says women answering inquiries from police officers in future may just slam the door in their faces now trust with the cops has gone.

He was speaking after the conviction of David Carrick, who has admitted dozens of sexual offences including multiples rapes.

"Tonight we begin with a villain. An armed Metropolitan Police officer, David Carrick, has pleaded guilty to 49 rapes or sexual offences against a dozen women," Andrew said on Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

"The details, which I'm going to spare you. What's are horrific. Oh lord, you say not again. Yes, again.

"After the Sarah Everard case and so many more, it goes on. Oh well, you say, just one more rotten apple.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"No not really, I say, the force is reviewing 1,600 cases of sexual and domestic abuse against more than 1,000 Met Police officers. And anyway, when you get rotten apples, what tends to happen to the rest of the barrel?

"Well, you might say, sadly human depravity, human evil is part of who we are: you can't legislate against it, you can't stop it.

"Yes you can, I say, what do you think the law and police are for? Still, you say, because you're being annoyingly persistent this evening, this is just one case and it leads to no further consequences in the real world - the guy's going to go down for a very long time.

"Andrew, you're just smearing the whole police.

"So here's my last thought. I'm not smearing the police. The Hertfordshire cops who led the case against an officer who was not only nicknamed "b****** Dave" but boasted about it, have clearly done a brilliant job.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"But there's a deep problem in the Met. The government, and the Met high command, promised there would be change. But it hasn't come. This isn't history.

"This guy was being paid until just before Christmas. And in the real world it means that real women, answering the door to inquiries from smiling, plausible real police officers in pursuit of criminals causing real damage will slam that door shut again - completely understandably - because trust has gone.

"And that's a disaster."

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers

