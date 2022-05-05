Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely

5 May 2022, 18:07

By Emma Soteriou

The conflict in Ukraine shows why Brits are lucky to vote, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said: "Vladimir Putin can't stand the idea of countries around him where people can actually choose their own leaders in free elections.

"This is a war between countries which believe in voting and one which, really, doesn't. We're all lucky to be able to vote freely.

"And that's why frankly I think we should all toddle down to the polling station - even if when you get there, all you want to do is write something very rude on the Ballot paper."

It came after Andrew explained that Thursday would be "a bit of a different show".

"No British politics," he said.

"That's because voting is still going on in the local elections and electoral law is, no doubt quite rightly, very fierce about what can be said.

"I can say this: I got up this morning - lovely early summer morning - and went out and voted.

"Whatever your views, I think everybody should.

"If you sometimes scratch your head about what the Ukraine war is all about here's my take. It's very simple."

