Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections

4 May 2022, 18:13

By Emma Soteriou

Voters have the ball at their feet on issues that matter most ahead of local elections, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said the focus had finally turned to "what normal voters want to hear", with the cost of living crisis dominating conversations in the lead up to election day.

He explained: "The political class, the MPs, the commentators, don't have the initiative. As of this evening, you do.

"And because of that - the other great thing about elections is - everybody suddenly has to start talking about what normal voters want to hear.

"This year, that means the price of fuel and of food, and how people can pay their bills.

"So today, we’re kicking the politicians off the show, and focusing on folk who know whereof they speak."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

It came after Andrew spoke of what was in store for the elections taking place on Thursday.

"I love elections," he said. "Some people say these local ones don't count so much – only a third of seats are up across most of England; there are lots of very specific local issues; it's the mid-term yadda yadda yadda… don't care.

"Millions of normal people - LBC listeners - from London to Scotland, from rural Wales to the centre of Belfast, are going out tomorrow to put an X against the name of somebody else who's decided that, despite everything, they want to be part of the country's great democratic debates.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"And then all those little Xs are going to be totted up, and national politics will change as a result.

"How? I don't know. It's Wednesday.

"But by the weekend, we’ll have got the message.

"And that's kind of the point."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madeleine McCann and Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect's lawyer blasts claims new forensic evidence has emerged
Martin Lewis called Government advice to those struggling to eat amid the cost of living crisis "patronising"

Martin Lewis blasts Minister for 'patronising' advice on buying value food brands
Nutel-Virgil Papadache, left, and Marius Bucur were both jailed

Five jailed after girl raped and sexually assaulted following kidnap from foster home
Diego Maradona Hand of God Goal Argentina v England 1986

Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt sells for record £7.1m at auction
The National Trust is facing a boycott over its introduction of gender neutral toilets

National Trust faces boycott after members left 'mortified' by gender-neutral toilets
Russia has resumed attacks on the City of Mariupol

'Thermobaric missiles' fired at Mariupol steelworks amid fears for trapped Ukrainians
Zara Phythian appeared in 2016's Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange actress's husband says woman accusing couple of sexual abuse is 'evil'
Neil Parish said he was meaning to look at tractors on his phone in the House of Commons but he accidentally watched porn

Neil Parish quits as MP after watching porn in the Commons while 'looking for tractors'
American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile