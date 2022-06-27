Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future

By Emma Soteriou

Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over Boris Johnson's future, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter addressed the developments in the conflict in Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike hit a Ukrainian shopping centre and Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed G7 leaders.

He then looked closer to home, with Boris Johnson's leadership in peril after recent by-elections and a divided party.

"At Westminster, at least on the surface, not much is happening," Andrew said. "Under the surface, well more of that later.

"But in the wider world it's been a very big day.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Andrew continued: "In Ukraine, I'm sorry to say, the Russian army seems to be doing much better.

"The Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has been pleading with the leaders of the G7 group of industrialised democracies for more weapons, telling them at the gathering in Germany that he wants this war over before the end of the year when winter sets in.

"As Russia refuses to release Ukrainian grain, the World Food Programme says that more than 345 million people around the world are facing acute levels of food insecurity raising the imminent threat of famines."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Now, that puts our little local difficulty as to whether Boris Johnson can continue to lead the Conservative party into perspective.

"But after two pulverising defeats for the Tories in last weeks by-elections and Johnson's cheerful assertion that he was actively considering a third term which would keep him in power until the mid 2030s - not perhaps the most tactful idea to float in these circumstances - Westminster, under the surface, is again a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting.

"You don't want to hear about that. Oh yes, you do."