Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future

27 June 2022, 18:29

By Emma Soteriou

Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over Boris Johnson's future, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter addressed the developments in the conflict in Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike hit a Ukrainian shopping centre and Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed G7 leaders.

He then looked closer to home, with Boris Johnson's leadership in peril after recent by-elections and a divided party.

"At Westminster, at least on the surface, not much is happening," Andrew said. "Under the surface, well more of that later.

"But in the wider world it's been a very big day.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Andrew continued: "In Ukraine, I'm sorry to say, the Russian army seems to be doing much better.

"The Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has been pleading with the leaders of the G7 group of industrialised democracies for more weapons, telling them at the gathering in Germany that he wants this war over before the end of the year when winter sets in.

"As Russia refuses to release Ukrainian grain, the World Food Programme says that more than 345 million people around the world are facing acute levels of food insecurity raising the imminent threat of famines."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Now, that puts our little local difficulty as to whether Boris Johnson can continue to lead the Conservative party into perspective.

"But after two pulverising defeats for the Tories in last weeks by-elections and Johnson's cheerful assertion that he was actively considering a third term which would keep him in power until the mid 2030s - not perhaps the most tactful idea to float in these circumstances - Westminster, under the surface, is again a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting.

"You don't want to hear about that. Oh yes, you do."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby

Girl, 13, left needing reconstructive surgery after vicious dog attack
Police released a picture of the murdered 35-year-old

Pictured: Woman killed in east London street in late night attack by 'stranger'
Emergency services are on the scene

Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Putin will be dead within two years, it has been claimed.

Putin suffering 'grave' illnesses and will be dead in two years, Ukraine spy chief claims
Boris Johnson compared the resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany

PM compares resistance to Russian invasion of Ukraine to fight against Nazi Germany
Laurence Fox was temporarily banned from Twitter after sharing the "hateful image".

Laurence Fox banned from Twitter for posting 'hateful image' of LGBT Pride swastika
The Queen attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Smiling Queen, 96, stands with walking stick in first outing since Jubilee weekend
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch live

Prince Charles shakes hands with the then Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim al Thani, at his residence outside Doha, Qatar in 2013.

Charles charity faces probe after ‘unusual’ donation of bags of cash from Qatari sheikh

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile