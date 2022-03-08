Breaking News

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech

8 March 2022, 18:20 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 18:33

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Marr reacts to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's emotional speech in the Commons, saying he won MPs over with his Shakespeare and Churchill references.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It followed a historic address by the Ukrainian president in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"If you really want to move the House of Commons, quote Shakespeare and quote Churchill," Andrew said on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

He said: "MPs have rarely sounded as united and emotional as they did this afternoon, following President Zelenskyy's address.

"Like all great speakers, the Ukrainian president knows his audience.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every  Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/.

"And this afternoon, after a harrowing account of what his country has suffered, he chose in the House of Commons to channel Winston Churchill in 1940."

Mr Zelenskyy asked in the Commons whether Ukraine was "to be or not to be" following the invasion, firmly stating it is "Yes! To be."

He later echoed lines by Churchill from the Second World War, where he said: "We will not give up and we will not lose."

"What [Mr Zelenskyy] wanted alongside military supplies and embargoes was, above all, air cover...but on air cover, however passionate the applause, answer came there none," Andrew went on to say.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Western leaders have repeatedly refused a no-fly zone amid concerns it could lead into a Third World War.

However, Mr Zelenskyy has referred back to the 1994 Budapest memorandum, after Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in favour of a set of security guarantees.

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs
David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats

'Europe has to be united': David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats
Ukraine is expected to be supplied with Polish MiG-29 fighter jets in its fight with Russia

Poland offers jets to US in plan to arm Ukraine with warplanes
Jeremy Hunt hailed Zelenskyy on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Apex of history: Ukraine wouldn't be free without 'brave' Zelenskyy, says Jeremy Hunt
The McDonald's restaurant in St Petersburg

I'm closing it: McDonald's shuts all 850 restaurants in Russia
The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the House of Commons.

Defiant Zelenskyy urges MPs to recognise Russia as a 'terrorist state' in historic address
US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have introduced a ban of Russian oil imports to sanction Putin's regime.

UK and US ban Russian oil in a worldwide move to punish Putin for Ukraine war
Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, who was raped and killed in 2008 in London.

Woman arrested over 2008 murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile