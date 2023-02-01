'Boris still has massive part to play': Ex-minister says Johnson 'would make good Tory chairman'

By Kit Heren

A former Tory minister has said Boris Johnson would make a good Conservative chairman, as the party looks to replace Nadhim Zahawi.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Wednesday, former Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said that the ex-PM "has got a massive part still to play in the Conservative family".

Mr Johnson has been floated in recent days as a possible replacement for Nadhim Zahawi, whom Rishi Sunak fired on Sunday amid a row over his taxes.

Asked by Andrew if he thought Mr Johnson would be a good new chairman, Mr Burns said: "I want to see a chairman who is out there organising Conservatism in the country, helping us get our campaigning machinery in good order.

"And Boris has got a massive part still to play in the Conservative family... that's between Boris and the Prime Minister, but he'd make a good chairman."

Mr Burns added: "You are not going to suppress Boris Johnson. Anyone who thinks they can suppress Boris Johnson is, is delusional. Boris is a big figure in contemporary politics. He won that amazing mandate back in 2019."

Asked by Andrew whether Mr Johnson still had something to offer the party, Mr Burns said "absolutely."

He went on: "And the thing I think he needs to offer the party most at the moment is his full throttle support for our new prime minister who is battling on a variety of very difficult fronts."

Mr Burns said that Mr Johnson, under whom he served as secretary of state for Northern Ireland, had the specific skills required to be a good party chairman.

"There are competing qualities in a good chairman," he said. "A good chairman needs to be a thorough, efficient organiser.

"The other quality that is needed is somebody who goes out stirring up Conservatism in the country, cheering up the party faithful. Boris is very, very good at that.

"But the Prime Minister will come to a settled view on who he wants."

Mr Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have come under pressure from some Tory backbenchers to cut taxes to spur growth.

But Mr Burns said that the public would "see through phoney tax cuts" and would back any police that would allow the economy to flourish.

He told Andrew: "The reputation for stability and competence, I think is now the number one drive, and I think the public would see through phoney tax cuts in an attempt to bribe them.

"What they want to know is, is the economy going to grow? Is it going to be creating jobs and wealth and spreading opportunity and prosperity?"

He said that he would support tax cuts once the economy began to improve, but added: "I don't welcome the modern tendency to help the Chancellor write his Budget in advance."

Mr Burns had the whip suspended in 2022 over allegations of misconduct. He had the whip restored after an investigation found no evidence of misconduct.

But Liz Truss fired him from his government job over the allegation, an incident he described as "atrocious". He added that his ordeal was "awful, absolutely awful, and particularly tough for those close to you who love you and care for you.

"My elderly parents both were deeply distressed."

But he said he really thought he was sacked because of his support for fellow minister Kemi Badenoch, a rival to Ms Truss.

He told Andrew: "I think I was sacked because I'd said favourable things about the international trade secretary Kerry Badenoch".

He described Ms Badenoch as "the future of the party after meeting her at an event 17 years ago.

Mr Burns told Andrew: "I think the fact that 17 years later she's in the cabinet as international trade secretary might prove that I was onto something."

Mr Burns slammed the tenure of Ms Truss as "toxic", adding that it had hurt the brand of his party.

"We must not understate the severe damage done to the Conservative Party’s image by those 44 toxic days last autumn," he said.

His comments come as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab faces an investigation over allegations of misconduct in his behaviour with civil servants.

Asked by Andrew for his thoughts on the affair, Mr Burns stopped short of giving a full-throated defence of Mr Raab.

He said: "Where does a minister move from insistence on implementation of their will and the policy of the government, where does that seep over into harassing behaviour?"

"That I believe is a fine line."

It comes as reports suggested the UK was close to a customs deal with the EU that would end the need for routine checks on products travelling into Northern Ireland.

Asked by Andrew for his thoughts on the report, Andrew said: "I'd like the government to reach an agreement with the commission because that's the only basis I think on which you're going to get devolved government."