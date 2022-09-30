‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

30 September 2022, 12:38

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Andrew Marr reflects on what an “extraordinary four weeks September 2022 has been” with the death of the Queen, a new PM, a mini-budget met with severe criticism and the all-time low of the pound against the dollar.

Andrew Marr broke down the series of unexpected events over the last month in his closing monologue on Thursday.

He said: “When I joined LBC, I said I wanted to get my voice back because I thought we might be going to go through some tumultuous times. I did not know the half of it.”

“We began with the announcement of a new Prime Minister: Boris Johnson flying up to see the Queen at Balmoral to resign, Liz Truss taking over. A new policy on energy bills.

“Huge big news at the time, the death of the Queen, the queue, the state funeral, the first visits and speeches from the new King, Charles III.

“Liz Truss at the United Nations, Russian threats to use nuclear weapons.

“The mini-budget, market chaos and the pound’s collapse. The Labour conference, a pivotal speech by its leader Keir Starmer. The Bank of England spending £65bn to sure up the markets only hours away from a possible pension fund collapse.

“And that’s it, all in one month.”

With heavy sarcasm, Andrew concluded: “October will be I'm sure, gentle and quiet, yeah, yeah”, as a panellist chuckled in the background.

Andrew’s monologue generated some praise on Twitter, while others wished for these ‘interesting times’ to end.

